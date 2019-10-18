FAITH EVENTS & HAPPENINGS — Oct. 18 – 27, 2019 Published 7:10 pm Friday, October 18, 2019

Closet Giveaway — St. Peter United Methodist Church will have its annual Christ Closet Giveaway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 986 St. Peter St. in Jeanerette. Slightly worn cloths, toys and household items. Call Sandra E. Lockett at 578-5611.

Music Workshop — The New Acadiana Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America hosts a Choir Workshop from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at St. James United Methodist Church, 549 E. St. Peter in New Iberia. Registration is $20. Call De’Male Bowden to register at (318) 347-0425 or pay at the door.

Gospel Show — KANE Radio Sunday Morning Gospel Show Bible theme through music, guests and sermon message from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday on 1240AM/ 107.5FM, featuring Rev. James Broussard and evangelist Donovan Davis on Hebrews 9:27.

142nd Anniversary — Zion Travelers Baptist Church invite the public to celebrate its gather for 142 years as a church at 3 p.m. Sunday at 5009 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Rev. Carl Sonnier of St. Peter Baptist Church of Lafayette will preach on the theme “Built on a Rock,” Psalm 127:1.

37th Anniversary — The Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church will celebrate its 37th Anniversary with a Homecoming at 3 p.m. Sunday. Rev. Lloyd Joiner Jr., pastor of Progressive Baptist Church of Lafayette, will bring the message. Parade lines up at 1:15 p.m. at Jeanerette City Hall on Main Street, to start at 2 p.m. Call 276-4861.

GriefShare — Support group for encouragement during a grief journey continues Monday nights at 6 p.m. through Nov. 11 at the Annex of the New Iberia Church of Christ, 120 Ann St. For information call Cindy Poskey at 985-227-2010.

City Wide Prayer — City Wide Prayer (formerly All Night Prayer) will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 at Zion Hill Christian Fellowship, 626 W. Main St., New Iberia. Bring the sick for healings and miracles, invite friends and come pray for New Iberia. Call (972) 805-3070. Greater things are being done in this city.

Homecoming Event — The Star Pilgrim Baptist Church will hold its annual Homecoming at 3 p.m. Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 with a parade, outdoor gospel concert, food, games for all ages and a worship service. Pastors, singers, dance teams and ministries are invited to participate. Call 832-425-0495 or 335-8455 before Oct. 20 to be included. Organizations are invited to participate in the Homecoming Parade also slated for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 26. Deadline to register is Oct. 15 by calling 967-6139 or 789-1433.

Fall Festival — St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia is having its annual “Family Fall Festival” from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Come for an afternoon of family fun filled with food, music and games. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Psalm 106:1 “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.”

Pastor Appreciation Day — St. John Baptist Church will celebrate its Pastor’s Appreciation Day at 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at 1244 Big Four Corners in Jeanerette, pastor David Jones. Others to be honored are Rev. Sanders Walker and co-pastor Katherine Walker. Rev. Allen Randel Sr. of The Lighthouse Baptist Church will officiate.

119th Anniversary — St. James Baptist Church on Guillotte Road in Lydia will be celebrating its 119th Year Church Anniversary at 3 p.m. Oct. 27. Guest speaker is Rev. Terry Lee Josephy, pastor of New Zorah Baptist Church in Morgan City. The public is invited.

Sensational Tea — Solid Rock Baptist Church annual Ushers Sensational Tea, “Lord Give Me Strength” from Isaiah 40:31, will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at 403 Field St. in New Iberia. Special guests will be Lady Tonya Stevens and the Daughters of Zion Liturgical Dance and God’s Chosen Few Music Group. Tickets are $8 in advance by calling 339-4772, Charlotte Nicholas.

149th Anniversary — Members of St. Thomas Baptist Church will celebrate 149 Years as a Church at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at 4704 Par Rd 208 near Neco Town Road. Mount Olive Baptist Church will be visiting. Pastor is Lester Simon. All believers welcome.