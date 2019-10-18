FAITH EVENTS & HAPPENINGS — Oct. 18 – 27, 2019

Published 7:10 pm Friday, October 18, 2019

by FROM STAFF REPORTS

Closet Giveaway — St. Peter United Methodist Church will have its annual Christ Closet Giveaway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 986  St. Peter St. in Jeanerette. Slightly worn cloths, toys and household items. Call Sandra E. Lockett at 578-5611.

Email newsletter signup

Music Workshop — The New Acadiana Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America hosts a Choir Workshop from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at St. James United Methodist Church, 549 E. St. Peter in New Iberia. Registration is $20. Call De’Male Bowden to register at (318) 347-0425 or pay at the door.

Gospel Show — KANE Radio Sunday Morning Gospel Show Bible theme through music, guests and sermon message from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday on 1240AM/ 107.5FM, featuring Rev. James Broussard and evangelist Donovan Davis on Hebrews 9:27.  

142nd Anniversary — Zion Travelers Baptist Church invite the public to celebrate its gather for 142 years as a church at 3 p.m. Sunday at 5009 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Rev. Carl Sonnier of St. Peter Baptist Church of Lafayette will preach on the theme “Built on a Rock,” Psalm 127:1.

37th Anniversary — The Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church will celebrate its 37th Anniversary with a Homecoming at 3 p.m. Sunday. Rev. Lloyd Joiner Jr., pastor of Progressive Baptist Church of Lafayette, will bring the message. Parade lines up at 1:15 p.m. at Jeanerette City Hall on Main Street, to start at 2 p.m. Call 276-4861.

GriefShare — Support group for encouragement during a grief journey continues Monday nights at 6 p.m. through Nov. 11 at the Annex of the New Iberia Church of Christ, 120 Ann St. For information call Cindy Poskey at 985-227-2010. 

City Wide Prayer — City Wide Prayer (formerly All Night Prayer) will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 at Zion Hill Christian Fellowship, 626 W. Main St., New Iberia. Bring the sick for healings and miracles, invite friends and come pray for New Iberia. Call (972) 805-3070. Greater things are being done in this city.

Homecoming Event — The Star Pilgrim Baptist Church will hold its annual Homecoming at 3 p.m. Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 with a parade, outdoor gospel concert, food, games for all ages and a worship service. Pastors, singers, dance teams and ministries  are invited to participate. Call 832-425-0495 or 335-8455 before Oct. 20 to be included. Organizations are invited to participate in the Homecoming Parade also slated for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 26. Deadline to register is Oct. 15 by calling 967-6139 or 789-1433.

Fall Festival — St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia is having its annual “Family Fall Festival” from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Come for an afternoon of family fun filled with food, music and games.  Food and beverages will be available for purchase.  Psalm 106:1 “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.”

Pastor Appreciation Day — St. John Baptist Church will celebrate its Pastor’s Appreciation Day at 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at 1244 Big Four Corners in Jeanerette, pastor David Jones. Others to be honored are Rev. Sanders Walker and co-pastor Katherine Walker. Rev. Allen Randel Sr. of The Lighthouse Baptist Church will officiate. 

119th Anniversary — St. James Baptist Church on Guillotte Road in Lydia will be celebrating its 119th Year Church Anniversary at 3 p.m. Oct. 27. Guest speaker is Rev. Terry Lee Josephy, pastor of New Zorah Baptist Church in Morgan City. The public is invited.

Sensational Tea — Solid Rock Baptist Church annual Ushers Sensational Tea, “Lord Give Me Strength” from Isaiah 40:31, will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at 403 Field St. in New Iberia. Special guests will be Lady Tonya Stevens and the Daughters of Zion Liturgical Dance and God’s Chosen Few Music Group. Tickets are $8 in advance by calling 339-4772, Charlotte Nicholas.   

149th Anniversary —  Members of St. Thomas Baptist Church will celebrate 149 Years as a Church at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at 4704 Par Rd 208 near Neco Town Road. Mount Olive Baptist Church will be visiting. Pastor is Lester Simon. All believers welcome.

More Faith

Finding her faith again when she needed it most

Covenant Promise: 3-4-24

‘He always had a plan and a purpose for my life’: 10 years ago, this local regained her faith with God

How is Jesus like a river of living water in your life? (John 7:37-39)

Print Article