Forge Lane man allegedly assaulted victim with gun Published 2:07 pm Thursday, July 7, 2022

A Forge Lane man faces numerous charges after he was arrested on warrants for repeated domestic violence, including assaulting the victim with a gun, New Iberia police said.’

Michael Fleander, 26, of the 4300 Block of Forge Lane, was arrested Thursday on warrants charging him with four counts of domestic abuse battery, including two with child endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

Fleander was booked into Iberia Parish Jail pending further court proceedings.