Invader shot to death by home owner identified Published 11:45 am Friday, December 9, 2022

Three days after the incident, Jeremy Butler, 35, address unknown to parish officials, is the identity of a fatally shot home invader. Butler was one of three people who invaded the home on the evening of Dec. 6 near the area of 9000 Old Jeanerette Road.

The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office was able to provide the identity friday morning to The Daily Iberian following requests to the coroner’s office and the Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 6 at approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a home invasion in the 9000 block of Old Jeanerette Road. Upon arrival deputies, located a deceased male inside the home.

Through investigation, deputies learned the deceased male entered the home with two other men and fired his gun at the homeowners. In response, the homeowner shot the intruder.

The two remaining suspects fled the home and are still at large.

The Sheriff’s Office reports the incident is an ongoing investigation.