Acadiana 500 Tricycle Race returns Saturday Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The New Iberia Optimist Club has expanded the ways they are helping and supporting the youth in Iberia Parish.

On Saturday, the members will turn back the clock to their youth, and bring back an incredible tradition.

The Acadiana 500 Tricycle Race is officially back and will take place at the New Iberia City Park on Saturday (May 6, 2023) at 9 a.m.

About 45 years ago, the race would draw 5,000 spectators to cheer on 32 teams. Ray Escuriex, who is celebrating his 65th year with the Optimist Club, would travel all over Louisiana speaking to Optimist Clubs, Rotary Clubs and JC’s. The teams came from Louisiana and even Texas.

The idea has been kicked around by the club and this year, they brought the nostalgia and fun back to New Iberia.

“I have a photo from the Daily Iberian with 5,000 people at the start and finish line,” Escuriex said. “People thought it was a joke, but you are talking about people with a lot of enthusiasm who take the road rally seriously. There was even a 100-yard dash they did it in just over 12 seconds.

“This year, the rally will go around the park. It means a lot to the community and riders,” he continued. “You exchange bikes every couple hundreds yards. We have an ambulance on standby. Things get intense then they trade bikes, it’s an exciting time.”

Jeanne Escuriex-Cutrera is the new president of the Iberia Optimist Club, as she was sworn in by her father, Ray, on Oct. 21.

The New Iberia Optimist Club is a friend of the youth. The club members hold fundraisers and projects for the children in the community.

The Acadiana 500 Tricycle Race will be another event that will help raise money and awareness to their cause.

In June, the Optimist Club has a fishing workshop for children in the community. The workshop is free and kids receive a gift.

“Some kids have never picked up a fishing pole,” Escuriex Cutrerea said. “A group takes them to a pond and they leave with their own new pole.

The club also opened a youth art wall at the George Rodrigue Park at 211 E. Main St. which features art created by the youth of Iberia Parish.

They also help support Project Graduation Sponsorship and the NISH Octagon Club.

Ben Lilley and Corry Landry have also spent countless hours preparing for the big rally on Saturday.

“It will be a lot of fun. It will be a great time for the spectators, I promise you that,” Escuriex Cutrerea said. “I remember going every year. My dad was the starter and shot the gun to start the race. There were a ton of spectators watching it, we have fond memories of going every year and it brought the town to watch.

We are so glad this came to fruition for the members of the club and the community who have asked for this to return for so many years,” she added.

Because it’s the first one since the 80’s, a lot of the rally participants will be dressed up in clothes from the 70’s and 80’s.

“The shorts were short, the socks were long and their wore the headbands,” Escuriex Cutrerea said. “So this year, we are encouraging them dress like that again, just like in the pictures.”

The teams practiced twice this week in anticipation for a competitive rally and race on Saturday.