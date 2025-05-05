Published 3:51 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette for Anna Emerite Perret Bacque, age 85, who passed away on April 26, 2025 at her Lafayette residence.

Reverend Bryce Sibley will be the Celebrant of the Memorial Mass and officiate the services.

Survivors include three daughters, Marie Angelle Jordan and her husband Thomas Pace, Suzanne Bacque, and René MacQuinn and her husband Robert W. MacQuinn; three grandchildren, Lindsay Jordan, Rebecca Jordan, and Anna Turner; and one great granddaughter, Avia Jordan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Bacque; parents, Dr. Norbert Earl Perret Sr. and Emerite Olivier Perret; and brother, Dr. Norbert Earl Perret Jr.

Anna Perret Bacque, known by all who loved her as Anne, was a proud 1958 graduate of the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, Louisiana. She cherished and remained close with her Sacred Heart sisters for the rest of her life.

She continued her education at Loyola University in New Orleans, where she majored in music. Her beautiful operatic voice earned her the nickname “Puccini” among her classmates. While living in New Orleans, Anne met the love of her life, James Bacque from Scott, Louisiana. They married in 1964 in her hometown of Jeanerette and spent 47 wonderful years together.

Anne and James built a happy life in Lafayette, where they raised three daughters. She loved dancing, traveling, entertaining, and making memories with family and friends. Anne’s passion for music never faded. She shared her singing and piano talents generously with those around her.

Her life was deeply rooted in faith, prayer, and devotion to her family. She also gave her time freely as the administrator of multiple family estates, communicating regularly with over 100 Perret heirs. Anne touched many lives with her kindness, her faith, and her music, leaving behind a legacy of love and service.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Norbert Earl Perret III, Barry Perret, Paul Perret, Albert Perret, Brian Comboy, and Reggie Lormand.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette from 9:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Southern Grace Hospice and Lourdes Home Health for the love and care given to Anne and her family.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille – SOUTHSIDE, 600 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, Louisiana 70508, 337-984-2811.