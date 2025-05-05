Published 3:49 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

Dorothy Hearne Castaing peacefully passed away at age 94 on March 27, 2025, in Baton Rouge. She was born on June 1, 1930, in New Orleans, where she lived for 35 years.

She was married to Charles E. Castaing for 60 years, from 1958 until his passing in 2019. Dorothy and Charles moved to New Iberia in 1965 to raise their sons and for Charles to join the CPA firm now known as Castaing, Hussey, and Lolan.

Our mother was a long-time member of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, New Iberia, serving as the secretary during most of the 70s. She was one of the founders of the Epiphany Day School, which educated many children in the city. Mom was proud of co-founding the Brown Bag Program (which evolved into Soloman House). The program provided basic food items to those in need.

Mom had a sharp wit and was fascinated by archaeology, particularly the workings of ancient civilizations. She had the time of her life when she and Dad visited the pyramids in Egypt with their friends. She was proud that “I got both of my children out of college”. Our father always said she was the smartest person he knew.

Mom lived through a time of almost unbelievable change in the world. Women got the right to vote only 10 years before she was born. She remembered when her family first got a telephone and a radio. She watched breathlessly with her children as the first man walked on the moon. And while she recognized the changes brought by cell phones and the internet, she proudly evaded ever using them.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, parents David and Cecile Kast Hearne, sisters Carolyn Hearne Gassen and Michelle A. Hearne, and son-in-law Dr. Michael W. Magursky.

She is survived by her sons, André Charles Castaing of Baton Rouge and Kevin C. Castaing (Linda) of Pasadena, CA, and by her brother, David C. Hearne of Lafayette.

Mom will be laid to rest with Dad in the family tomb, St. Louis Cemetery No. 3, New Orleans. A memorial service will be held at a later date.