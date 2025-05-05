Published 3:50 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Earl J Robin Sr., a lifelong resident of Jeanerette, LA. Earl passed away Monday, April 21, 2025 at 8:00 P.M. at Iberia General Medical Center.

He is survived by his mother Verna D Robin of Jeanerette; his children, Neely Doremus (Daniel), Walter Robin (Misty), Pamela Miller (Travis), and Earl Robin Jr. (Jessica); his siblings Cheryl Robin, Kirk Robin (Cecile), Dean Robin (Liz), Jennifer Larroque (Anatole), and Lynn Robin; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Walter J Robin, wife Linda Barrilleaux Robin, and brother Mark Robin.

Earl loved the sport of baseball and never missed the opportunity to watch his favorite team LSU.

Memorial services for Earl J. Robin Sr. will be held at a later date. Earl donated his organs and body to the Bureau of Anatomical Services.