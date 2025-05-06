3 things to do this weekend Published 11:45 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

SPRING BAYOU CLEANUP

When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, 9:30 a.m. to noon

Where: New Iberia City Park Boat Launch, 300 Parkview Drive

What: The TECHE Project’s annual Bayou Teche Spring Cleanup day in New Iberia. Volunteers will meet at the boat launch at 9:30 a.m. for trash pickup. Trash pickers and bags will be supplied, but volunteers should bring gloves and wear appropriate footwear. Volunteers with Jon boats or motorboats are needed to assist with collecting larger debris. Groups are welcome to participate.



EXHIBIT OPENING FOR “WEEKS HALL, AVANT GARDE”

When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Shadows-on-the-Teche, 320 E. Main St.

What: An exclusive opening of the Weeks Hall, Avant Garde exhibition will celebrate Louisiana art, showcasing rarely displayed works by William Weeks Hall, the last private owner of the Shadows-on-the-Teche. This curated collection spans his entire career from early drawings to later paintings. Light refreshments will be served, and brief remarks will be given at 5 p.m.



CHITIMACHA CANOE, KAYAK AND SUP RACE

When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Jeanerette City Park, 1603 Tarleton St., Jeanerette

What: A 10-mile race for kayaks, canoes, pirogues, and SUPs starting at Jeanerette City Park and ending at the Chitimacha Boat Landing. The race on the Teche through Iberia and St. Mary parishes welcomes many classes of paddlecraft. Check-in opens at 7:30 a.m., the shuttle meets at the start at 8 a.m., and the race starts at 9:30 a.m.