Falcon’s 4-plus pound kicker bass paves way for W with Gordon on Fausse Pointe Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

LOREAUVILLE – John Gordon of New Iberia and Al Falcon of Broussard made the most of their second chance to fish together this season on the Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series.

They also broke a winless streak when they teamed up April 30 at Lake Fausse Pointe to fish the fourth WN Hawg Fights BTS tournament of 2025. It was a long time coming.

“It finally happened. It’s been a while, for sure. We’ve been struggling, man,” Gordon said after they put three good-sized bass on the digital scale at Marsh Field Landing.

Email newsletter signup

After a so-so day of prefishing two days earlier by Gordon, they came back with three bass weighing 9.66 pounds worth $518 to top a 23-boat field that fished the lake for the third time this season. Gordon was unable to fish with his young son, Owyn Gordon, who has fished quite a few Hawg Fights, and that opened the door for Falcon.

“I like to fish with John. I kind of fill in whenever Owyn can’t make it,” Falcon said about the young student/athlete, a fierce and talented competitor in baseball, basketball, soccer and flag football.

Owyn’s youth baseball schedule conflicted again with the most recent WN Hawg Fights BTS of 2025. The youngster was upset he’d have to miss because of a baseball game and let them know it in no uncertain terms before they left for Marsh FIeld Landing.

Falcon, 56, a network specialist for Stuller Inc., said winning it with his longtime fishing buddy, Gordon, felt “pretty good.”

“How John Gordon would say that? ‘We were due,’ ” Falcon said. “We’ve been close once or twice. We just needed to get everything together. Finally, everything fell into place there.”

In the same breath, he added with a soft chuckle, “I’d have to say it wouldn’t be possible if Mr. Owyn wouldn’t let me fill in for him.”

Their biggest challenger at the weigh-in proved to be the young team of Travis Meche Jr. of Branch and Braxton Speyrer of Leonville, the latter who recently signed to fish with Northwestern State University. Meche, a junior, and Speyrer, who both attend Louisiana Virtual Academy, fish for Rayne High School and Port Barre High School, respectively.

Meche has showcased his bass fishing skills in the Teche Area since about age 11, when he started consistently cashing in in the annual Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic on Lake Fausse Pointe.

The junior student/athlete earned another payday Wednesday with Speyrer when he hooked and boated a 6.41-pound bass, the biggest of the evening, worth $115. While they were one keeper short of a three-fish limit, their two bass totaled 8.38 pounds for second place and $310.

St. Martin Parish bass anglers Pee Wee Doucet and Jackson Theriot finished a close third with a limit tipping the digital scale to 8.23 pounds worth $207. Their biggest bass was a 4.68-pounder.

The winners deposited their first keeper in the livewell around 6 p.m., 30 minutes after the Hawg Fighters took off to face the test from an up and down Lake Fausse Pointe. It was high and mostly muddy, including where they fished before getting that icebreaking keeper that hit a spinnerbait wielded by Gordon.

“We had a long lull, I guess you would call it, before we had another bite,” Falcon said. “We passed the guys who finished third (Doucet and Theriot were fishing the opposite shoreline heading in the opposite direction). I threw behind them and felt a giant tug. John said, ‘You got one?’ I said, ‘Yeah, it feels like a good one!’ John grabbed the net and came running back.”

Gordon, a 54-year-old load tester/final inspection for Keystone Energy Tools, scooped the bass with the net, a bass that proved to be their biggest at 4.84 pounds. The size of their second keeper of the night pumped them up but reality set in, especially when they saw Doucet and Theriot put another keeper in their aluminum boat.

“Yeah, I said, ‘Uh oh.’ Yeah, I said, ‘Dude, we might be in second if we don’t catch our third fish,’ ” Gordon told Falcon.

The minutes burned away. Around 7:40 p.m., though, Gordon delivered the third and decisive bass on a buzz bait in that brown water.

“We were about to head back in (before that clutch bite). Well, I told him (Falcon), ‘Lights out!’ He goes, ‘Really?’ I said, ‘Yeah, we’re pretty good right now,’ ” Gordon said.

He was right on the money with that assessment.

Gordon’s two bass were caught on a ½-ounce chartreuse/blue/white Booyah spinnerbait with a single gold Colorado blade and a ⅜-ounce Bizbee buzz bait with a silver blade. Falcon’s bragging-sized bass bit on a ½-ounce chartreuse/white spinnerbait with a red Colorado blade and gold willowleaf blade.

The next Hawg Fight is scheduled to be held May 14 at Lake Fausse Pointe. For more information contact Rusty Owens at 337-577-3133.