Bayouside Run brings community together Published 9:57 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

The Iberia Mental Health Initiative’s annual Bayouside Run took place this weekend, with hundreds attending for some early morning exercise and to help the local organization.

The run, now in its fifth year, is put on annually to support mental health in New Iberia and has grown to include catering, drinks and activities for children attending.

Organizer Catherine Wattigny said the event brought hundreds to Bouligny Plaza, where the race began, and also had food vendors supplied by James Trahan and Warren Gachassin, who served jambalaya while Raising Cane’s offered chicken fingers and drinks.

Winners of the day included Sarah Kingston Stolph of New Iberia, who took the overall prize in the women’s category.

Several representatives from local organizations were also on-hand to give resources and information on mental health awareness and improvement.

The run included a 5K as well as one mile race that spanned downtown New Iberia, all in the name of championing local mental health initiatives.

The Iberia Mental Health Initiative is a coalition of concerned citizens dedicated to identifying and addressing the mental health needs of the Iberia Parish community.

It is composed of medical and mental health professionals, legal and law enforcement professionals, education personnel, clergy and suicide awareness advocates along with other passionate volunteers.