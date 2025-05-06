Catholic High hosts familiar foe in baseball semifinals Published 9:53 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

An upset against top-seeded Parkview Baptist brings a familiar foe to Catholic High this week as the Panthers host The Dunham School in the Select Division III baseball semifinals.

Dunham, who mounted a late comeback attempt against Catholic High in the football state championship game in December, were thwarted by sophomore DB Karon Eugene’s dramatic endzone interception. This year, the Panthers’ dreams of lifting a second state title might just come down to another stellar defensive performance.

After dropping Game 1 of the quarterfinals, 10-3, to No. 5 seed St. Louis Catholic, CHS turned to its one-two pitching punch in seniors Lane Fenske and JohnDavid Hidalgo to notch 2-1 and 3-2 wins. The duo combined for 19 strikeouts and allowed just 7 hits across both games.

Dunham comes into New Iberia on a hot streak, defeating Ascension Catholic 10-0 to close out the regular season before picking up wins against Notre Dame and Parkview Baptist.

While defense has undoubtedly been the Panthers’ strength this season, their offensive performances haven’t been wanting. CHS has scored nine or more runs six times so far this season, with the most dominant performance coming against last year’s Division III Non-Select semifinalist Berwick, whom the Panthers defeated 18-0.

Catholic High will need all cylinders to be firing together if they want a shot at advancing to the state championship game next week. Should CHS defeat Dunham, the Panthers would face either No. 2 University Lab or No. 3 Pope John Paul II. CHS lost to the Cubs 5-4 earlier in the season despite leading through six innings.

The best-of-three series will begin on Friday at 6 p.m., with Game 2 and, if needed, Game 3 being played on Saturday.

The Select Division III state championship games will be held on May 15-May 17 at 11 a.m. at McMurry Park in Sulphur.