Iberia Parish students shine at state rally Published 7:30 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Louisiana State Literary Rally results have been released, and students from New Iberia Parish have been recognized.

These results indicate the rankings of students in various literary and performance events.

Here’s who made the list from Iberia Parish:

Advanced Math – Functions & Statistics

Henry Nicholson, Highland Baptist Christian School

Algebra 1

Aniyah Rhine, Jeanerette High School

Biology 1

Laiken Nicholson, Highland Baptist Christian School

Biology 2

Emma Romero. New Iberia Senior High

Marie Walton, Episcopal School of Acadiana

English 1

Olivia Hebert, Episcopal School of Acadiana

English 3

Lyric Williams, Jeanerette High School

Environmental Science

Scarlett Osborn, Episcopal School of Acadiana

Family & Consumer Science

Shiriya Dozier, Jeanerette High School

Fine Arts Survey

Fox Bayard, Catholic High School

French 1

Anna Miles-Crook, Catholic High School

French 2

Frank Ortiz, New Iberia Senior High

Miskaan Lodha, Episcopal School of Acadiana

French III

Christoph Arsement

Geometry

Emersen Chen, Episcopal School of Acadiana

Health

Bryant Smith, Catholic High School

Physical Science

Andrew Rappey, Catholic High School

Physics

Ethan Vo, Westgate

Luke Landry, Loreauville High School

Gabriel Nicholas, Highland Baptist Christian School

Preksha Jain, Episcopal School of Acadiana

Psychology

Madison Overlund, Westgate High School

Sociology

Malai Phaengkhamhak, Catholic High School

Spanish 1

Emily Fernandez, Erath High School

Raj Kasturi, Episcopal School of Acadiana

Spanish 2

Kellen Giglio, Episcopal School of Acadiana

Spanish 3

Avery Pitre, Episcopal School of Acadiana

Spanish 4

Nathalie Breaux, Episcopal School of Acadiana

U.S. History

Jeremy Diaz, New Iberia Senior High

William Feyou, Catholic High School

Colin Comeaux, Delcambre High School

World Geography

Gunnar Ditch, Catholic High School

Alexander Burbante, Jeanerette High School

About LHSRA

The Louisiana High School Rally Association (LHSRA) is a voluntary, non-profit, educational association of middle and junior units of a school (i.e. 8-12 grades in a K-12 school or ninth grade centers), home schools, and senior high schools that are recognized by the Secretary of State of the State of Louisiana and the colleges and universities that coordinate the district and state competitions each year.

LHSRA provides opportunities for Louisiana students to achieve district- and state-level recognition for their academic and performance talents. In doing so, we hope to encourage students to develop and strive for excellence in their academic and performance pursuits.

About High School Rally

High School Rally is an academic tradition that began in 1909 at LSU. In its first year, contests included both academic and athletic events. High school students could compete in events such as English composition, debate, speech, chorus, spelling, obstacle courses, and even potato-sack races.

According to the 1910 LSU University Bulletin on High School Rally, the first rally proved “such a success in every way and met with such hearty response from the principals, the teachers, and the pupils of the high schools” that LSU President Thomas Boyd created a permanent organization to continue the event.

High School Rally has since evolved into the Louisiana High School Rally Association that offers ten district rallies held at universities throughout the state, and a single State Rally hosted at LSU.

For over a century, LSU has hosted State Rally with the goal of providing Louisiana high school students the opportunity to showcase their academic and performance abilities in fair and friendly competitions. With more than 70 academic and performance events, there are many opportunities for students to compete. In recent years, more than 4,000 students from over 350 schools have participated in State Rally after advancing from their District Rally.