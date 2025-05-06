Iberia Parish students shine at state rally
Published 7:30 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Louisiana State Literary Rally results have been released, and students from New Iberia Parish have been recognized.
These results indicate the rankings of students in various literary and performance events.
Here’s who made the list from Iberia Parish:
Advanced Math – Functions & Statistics
Henry Nicholson, Highland Baptist Christian School
Algebra 1
Aniyah Rhine, Jeanerette High School
Biology 1
Laiken Nicholson, Highland Baptist Christian School
Biology 2
Emma Romero. New Iberia Senior High
Marie Walton, Episcopal School of Acadiana
English 1
Olivia Hebert, Episcopal School of Acadiana
English 3
Lyric Williams, Jeanerette High School
Environmental Science
Scarlett Osborn, Episcopal School of Acadiana
Family & Consumer Science
Shiriya Dozier, Jeanerette High School
Fine Arts Survey
Fox Bayard, Catholic High School
French 1
Anna Miles-Crook, Catholic High School
French 2
Frank Ortiz, New Iberia Senior High
Miskaan Lodha, Episcopal School of Acadiana
French III
Christoph Arsement
Geometry
Emersen Chen, Episcopal School of Acadiana
Health
Bryant Smith, Catholic High School
Physical Science
Andrew Rappey, Catholic High School
Physics
Ethan Vo, Westgate
Luke Landry, Loreauville High School
Gabriel Nicholas, Highland Baptist Christian School
Preksha Jain, Episcopal School of Acadiana
Psychology
Madison Overlund, Westgate High School
Sociology
Malai Phaengkhamhak, Catholic High School
Spanish 1
Emily Fernandez, Erath High School
Raj Kasturi, Episcopal School of Acadiana
Spanish 2
Kellen Giglio, Episcopal School of Acadiana
Spanish 3
Avery Pitre, Episcopal School of Acadiana
Spanish 4
Nathalie Breaux, Episcopal School of Acadiana
U.S. History
Jeremy Diaz, New Iberia Senior High
William Feyou, Catholic High School
Colin Comeaux, Delcambre High School
World Geography
Gunnar Ditch, Catholic High School
Alexander Burbante, Jeanerette High School
About LHSRA
The Louisiana High School Rally Association (LHSRA) is a voluntary, non-profit, educational association of middle and junior units of a school (i.e. 8-12 grades in a K-12 school or ninth grade centers), home schools, and senior high schools that are recognized by the Secretary of State of the State of Louisiana and the colleges and universities that coordinate the district and state competitions each year.
LHSRA provides opportunities for Louisiana students to achieve district- and state-level recognition for their academic and performance talents. In doing so, we hope to encourage students to develop and strive for excellence in their academic and performance pursuits.
About High School Rally
High School Rally is an academic tradition that began in 1909 at LSU. In its first year, contests included both academic and athletic events. High school students could compete in events such as English composition, debate, speech, chorus, spelling, obstacle courses, and even potato-sack races.
According to the 1910 LSU University Bulletin on High School Rally, the first rally proved “such a success in every way and met with such hearty response from the principals, the teachers, and the pupils of the high schools” that LSU President Thomas Boyd created a permanent organization to continue the event.
High School Rally has since evolved into the Louisiana High School Rally Association that offers ten district rallies held at universities throughout the state, and a single State Rally hosted at LSU.
For over a century, LSU has hosted State Rally with the goal of providing Louisiana high school students the opportunity to showcase their academic and performance abilities in fair and friendly competitions. With more than 70 academic and performance events, there are many opportunities for students to compete. In recent years, more than 4,000 students from over 350 schools have participated in State Rally after advancing from their District Rally.