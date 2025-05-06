Loreauville’s McLin named District 7-2A Most Valuable Player
Published 7:27 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Senior slugger Lexi McLin has taken top honors on this year’s District 7-2A All-District teams, earning MVP honors.
McLin was also named to the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association’s All-Star team earlier this year, the only player from the Teche Area to earn such an honor. McLin ended her career at Loreauville with 65 career home runs.
After earning the District 7-2A title, Houma Christian’s coaching staff was named as the Coach of the Year.
First Team
Name, Grade, School
Pitcher
Addisyn Derouen 10th grade CHS
Meghan Segura 9th grade LHS
Emily Doiron 8th grade Houma Christian
Catcher
Braylee Derouen 11th grade LHS
1st Base
Grace Hulin 9th grade CHS
2nd Base
Skye Theriot 11th grade LHS
3rd Base
Lexi Mclin 12th grade LHS
ShortStop
Bayleigh Miller 11th grade LHS
Outfield
Aubrey Thomas 12th grade HC,
Victoria Broom 11th grade LHS,
Kenzie Sonnier 10th grade DHS
Utility
Lily Pisani 11th grade CHS,
Sarah Wattigny 12th grade DHS,
Addelin Deville 12th grade DHS,
Kennedi Angelle 12th grade LHS,
Rylie Folse 11th grade HC,
Addison Boudreaux 9th grade HC,
Lily Cunningham 10th grade HC
Second Team
Name, Grade, School
Pitcher
Allie Mayard 10th grade DHS,
Ambrie Hebert 11th grade WSM
Catcher
Kenley Rickman 7th grade HC
1st Base
Ambrie Angelle 11th grade LHS
2nd Base
Ava Burgess 10th grade CHS
3rd Base
Addilynn Fredrick 8th grade DHS
ShortStop
Ansley Molaison 9th grade HC
Outfield
Helena Dronet 9th grade CHS
Kamryn Gondran 11th grade LHS
Gracie Dies 8th grade HC
Utility
Esmee Duhon 9th grade CHS
Karleigh St. Germain 12th grade WSM
Mylie Freyou 12th grade LHS
Kylee Duplantis 9th grade DHS
Trystan Duplantis 11th grade DHS
Shelby Scott 11th grade DHS
Madison Hundley 12th grade HC
Honorable Mention:
Name, Grade, School
Paityne Simon 10th grade CHS
Abigail Hulin 9th grade CHS
Kayden Stevens 12th grade LHS
Ajaya Harris 10th grade Franklin
Kaelum Sonnier 10th grade DHS
Amalie Goudeau 12th grade Loreauville
Most Valuable Player
Lexi Mclin 12th grade Loreauville High School
Coach of the Year
Houma Christian Staff