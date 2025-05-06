Loreauville’s McLin named District 7-2A Most Valuable Player Published 7:27 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Senior slugger Lexi McLin has taken top honors on this year’s District 7-2A All-District teams, earning MVP honors.

McLin was also named to the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association’s All-Star team earlier this year, the only player from the Teche Area to earn such an honor. McLin ended her career at Loreauville with 65 career home runs.

After earning the District 7-2A title, Houma Christian’s coaching staff was named as the Coach of the Year.

First Team

Name, Grade, School

Pitcher

Addisyn Derouen 10th grade CHS

Meghan Segura 9th grade LHS

Emily Doiron 8th grade Houma Christian

Catcher

Braylee Derouen 11th grade LHS

1st Base

Grace Hulin 9th grade CHS

2nd Base

Skye Theriot 11th grade LHS

3rd Base

Lexi Mclin 12th grade LHS

ShortStop

Bayleigh Miller 11th grade LHS

Outfield

Aubrey Thomas 12th grade HC,

Victoria Broom 11th grade LHS,

Kenzie Sonnier 10th grade DHS

Utility

Lily Pisani 11th grade CHS,

Sarah Wattigny 12th grade DHS,

Addelin Deville 12th grade DHS,

Kennedi Angelle 12th grade LHS,

Rylie Folse 11th grade HC,

Addison Boudreaux 9th grade HC,

Lily Cunningham 10th grade HC

Second Team

Name, Grade, School

Pitcher

Allie Mayard 10th grade DHS,

Ambrie Hebert 11th grade WSM

Catcher

Kenley Rickman 7th grade HC

1st Base

Ambrie Angelle 11th grade LHS

2nd Base

Ava Burgess 10th grade CHS

3rd Base

Addilynn Fredrick 8th grade DHS

ShortStop

Ansley Molaison 9th grade HC

Outfield

Helena Dronet 9th grade CHS

Kamryn Gondran 11th grade LHS

Gracie Dies 8th grade HC

Utility

Esmee Duhon 9th grade CHS

Karleigh St. Germain 12th grade WSM

Mylie Freyou 12th grade LHS

Kylee Duplantis 9th grade DHS

Trystan Duplantis 11th grade DHS

Shelby Scott 11th grade DHS

Madison Hundley 12th grade HC

Honorable Mention:

Name, Grade, School

Paityne Simon 10th grade CHS

Abigail Hulin 9th grade CHS

Kayden Stevens 12th grade LHS

Ajaya Harris 10th grade Franklin

Kaelum Sonnier 10th grade DHS

Amalie Goudeau 12th grade Loreauville

Most Valuable Player

Lexi Mclin 12th grade Loreauville High School

Coach of the Year

Houma Christian Staff