St. Martinville votes for charter overhaul, New Iberia passes road tax Published 9:50 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

St. Martinville residents voted for a major shakeup that will affect the future of the town’s government Saturday when a proposition to remove the town’s special legislative charter for the Lawrason Act overwhelmingly passed.

With a voter turnout of 38.5%, voters approved of the charter change with 67% of the vote in favor and 33% of the vote against the proposition. Every precinct in St. Martinville voted in favor of the implementation of the Lawrason Act, which Mayor Jason Willis saw as a clear mandate from town residents.

“I want to thank the residents for showing up and standing up for the Lawrason Act,” Willis said at Monday’s council meeting. “Our community has made a bold decision.”

St. Martinville’s special legislative charter, which has been the governing document for around 130 years, has been a political issue for mayoral administrations time and time again. One of foremost issues has been the relationship between the council and mayor under the charter, which supports a strong council that has more authority than a typical government operating under the Lawrason Act.

“This is going to be a big change,” Councilman Mike Fusilier, who opposed the charter change, said in February. “Hiring, firing and promotions will be done by one person instead of by several people. I feel a strong council system is best because it’s the most representative type of government.”

St. Martinville residents seemed to disagree Monday when the audience erupted in applause following the mayor’s announcement of the charter approval.

In Louisiana, municipalities either govern under the Lawrason Act, which also provides the resources of the Louisiana Municipal Association, or under a custom charter designed by the municipality themselves.

Willis said the benefits of the Lawrason system includes a more streamlined and efficient form of government that meets the needs of a modern city.

The mayor said the LMA will begin assisting town officials and staff on the charter transition this week, with several more training sessions available if needed.

“It is a fresh start, a better path and one we will walk together in unity,” Willis said.

The City of New Iberia also had a win in Saturday’s election, when the public voted to renew a millage from city government that is dedicated to public works.

The 3.45 mills property tax will be on the books for another 10 years after voters passed the proposition with 67% of the vote and 33% against. With a voter turnout of 6.9%, there were 783 voting for the millage renewal and 393 voting against.

The proposition allows the city to continue public works maintenance in the city, and ensure the city has funds to continue repairing New Iberia streets .