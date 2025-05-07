BUILDING PERMITS-IBERIA PARISH

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

By Staff Reports

APRIL 2025

New Residential Homes

D.R. Horton, 1504 Highland Drive, $99,891

Email newsletter signup

Keith Burgess, 1406 Baez St., $40,000

D.R. Horton, 1506 Highland Drive, $117,177

D.R. Horton, 1507 Highland Drive, $126,759

D.R. Horton, 1508 Highland Drive, $103,412

D.R. Horton, 1509 Highland Drive, $114,772

D.R. Horton, 1510 Highland Drive, $103,442

New Residential Homes Total: $705,453

Residential Additions/Renovations

Grant St. Germain, 2709 Kris Kringle, $100,000

Patrick Landry, 303 Harvest Lane, $90,000

Residential Additions/Renovations Total: $190,000

Residential Other

Stacie Copell, 9315 Coteau Road Lot 1, $15,000

Jeremy Olinde, 5201 Loreauville Road, $65,000

Gerald Beaullieu, 4109 Walnut Drive, $81,000

Courtney Derouen, 4816 Loreauville Road, $5,000

Allene Alexander, 1715 Charlie St., $55,000

Leonard Fontenette, 1915 Sugar Oaks Road, $7,000

Residential Other Total: $228,000

Residential Pools

Peter and Jessie Romero, 3816 Decoux Road, $64,000

Leslie Fitch, 9607 Old Jeanerette Road, $72,000

Residential Pools Total: $136,000

Residential Roof 

Laura Romero, 311 C Romero, $5,000

Bernel Nora, 606 Blackline, $7,300

Nicole Normand, 5918 E Admiral Doyle Drive, $6,433

Troy Melancon, 6713 S Freetown Road, $16,413

Angela Russo, 4709 Old LA 25, $7,691

Troy Louviere, 2705 Captain Cade Road, $21,972

Residential Roof Total: $64,809

Residential Sheds

Michael Bourque, 1418 Marshfield Road, $42,300

Antoine and Torinna Olivier, 6115 E Hwy 90, $15,787

Chris Ditch, 3706 Loreauville Road Lot 8, $8,000

Chris Ditch, 3706 Loreauville Road Lot 9, $80,000

Residential Sheds Total: $146,087

Commercial Roof

Roman Catholic Church, 2807 N Curtis Lane, $49,000

Commercial Roof Total: $49,000

Commercial Other

Fresh Water Seafood, 108 N Bonin, $10,000

Commercial Other Total: $10,000

Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures 

Robin Thompson, 3614 Patoutville Road Lot 1, $78,339

Jarvis Gravett, 3207 Collins Road, $106,000

Ronald Simon, 610 Coteau Holmes Road, $29,000

Jammicka Green, 2911 Coteau Road Lot 9, $84,947

James Lejeune, 2907 Coteau Road, $81,500

Layla and Logan Gary, 2911 Coteau Road Lot 44, $96,166

Karmon Stokes, 1714 New Horizon Lot 54, $47,500

Jesus Castaneda, 2307 Bronson Road Lot 1, $23,000

Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures  Total: $546,452

Grand Total – $2,075,801

More Records

ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH

DIVORCES

ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Print Article