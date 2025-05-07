BUILDING PERMITS-IBERIA PARISH
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025
APRIL 2025
New Residential Homes
D.R. Horton, 1504 Highland Drive, $99,891
Keith Burgess, 1406 Baez St., $40,000
D.R. Horton, 1506 Highland Drive, $117,177
D.R. Horton, 1507 Highland Drive, $126,759
D.R. Horton, 1508 Highland Drive, $103,412
D.R. Horton, 1509 Highland Drive, $114,772
D.R. Horton, 1510 Highland Drive, $103,442
New Residential Homes Total: $705,453
Residential Additions/Renovations
Grant St. Germain, 2709 Kris Kringle, $100,000
Patrick Landry, 303 Harvest Lane, $90,000
Residential Additions/Renovations Total: $190,000
Residential Other
Stacie Copell, 9315 Coteau Road Lot 1, $15,000
Jeremy Olinde, 5201 Loreauville Road, $65,000
Gerald Beaullieu, 4109 Walnut Drive, $81,000
Courtney Derouen, 4816 Loreauville Road, $5,000
Allene Alexander, 1715 Charlie St., $55,000
Leonard Fontenette, 1915 Sugar Oaks Road, $7,000
Residential Other Total: $228,000
Residential Pools
Peter and Jessie Romero, 3816 Decoux Road, $64,000
Leslie Fitch, 9607 Old Jeanerette Road, $72,000
Residential Pools Total: $136,000
Residential Roof
Laura Romero, 311 C Romero, $5,000
Bernel Nora, 606 Blackline, $7,300
Nicole Normand, 5918 E Admiral Doyle Drive, $6,433
Troy Melancon, 6713 S Freetown Road, $16,413
Angela Russo, 4709 Old LA 25, $7,691
Troy Louviere, 2705 Captain Cade Road, $21,972
Residential Roof Total: $64,809
Residential Sheds
Michael Bourque, 1418 Marshfield Road, $42,300
Antoine and Torinna Olivier, 6115 E Hwy 90, $15,787
Chris Ditch, 3706 Loreauville Road Lot 8, $8,000
Chris Ditch, 3706 Loreauville Road Lot 9, $80,000
Residential Sheds Total: $146,087
Commercial Roof
Roman Catholic Church, 2807 N Curtis Lane, $49,000
Commercial Roof Total: $49,000
Commercial Other
Fresh Water Seafood, 108 N Bonin, $10,000
Commercial Other Total: $10,000
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures
Robin Thompson, 3614 Patoutville Road Lot 1, $78,339
Jarvis Gravett, 3207 Collins Road, $106,000
Ronald Simon, 610 Coteau Holmes Road, $29,000
Jammicka Green, 2911 Coteau Road Lot 9, $84,947
James Lejeune, 2907 Coteau Road, $81,500
Layla and Logan Gary, 2911 Coteau Road Lot 44, $96,166
Karmon Stokes, 1714 New Horizon Lot 54, $47,500
Jesus Castaneda, 2307 Bronson Road Lot 1, $23,000
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $546,452
Grand Total – $2,075,801