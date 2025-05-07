ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

APRIL 30

Natosha Marie Louviere, 49, 4903 Old LA 25. Two counts failure to appear.

Paul J. Pillette, 35, No address given. Hold for another agency.

Tayler D. Weatherly, 32, 414 E 11th St., Crowley. Probation violation.

Julie Marie Mills, 40, 707 W St Peter St. Three counts improper supervision of a minor by parent or legal custodian; two counts child desertion.

Ja’Qualin Lewis, 17, 524 Henkle St. #1/2, Jeanerette. Attempted first degree murder; flight from an officer – aggravated; simple escape – aggravated escape; three counts failure to appear.

Kamrin Joseph Morvant, 19, 1714 New Horizon Drive. Child endangerment – domestic abuse – simple assault; domestic abuse – aggravated assault; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; resisting a police officer with force or violence; illegal carrying of a weapon; simple criminal damage to property; marijuana – simple possession.

MAY 1

Anikkera Chanee Johnson, 32, 115 Resweber St., St. Martinville. Two counts second degree murder; principals; criminal conspiracy.

MAY 2

Jeremiah Johnson, 33, 614 Barrow St. Hold for another agency.

Tyriyell L. Taylor, 25, 2429 Allen Toussaint Blvd., New Orleans. Hold for another agency.

Alicia Ann Bourque, 29, 206 Hortense St. Hold for another agency.

MAY 3

David Wayne Antoine Jr., 50, 920 Abraham Roy St. Stalking – other provisions; resisting an officer.

Chad Gaddison, 29, 917 Bayard St. Failure to appear.

Spencer J. Brown, 24, 808 Jefferson Terrace #23D. Failure to appear.

Tameca Lynn Prados, 43, 107 Simon St. Contraband – taking to/from penal institution.

MAY 4

Alex Jackson, 32, 605 Hawthorne St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.

Carl Joseph Marceaux, 40, 701 Parkview Drive. Prohibited acts – schedule II narcotics – penalties; prohibited acts – distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; theft of a firearm; negligent carrying of a concealed handgun.