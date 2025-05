Panthers take top spots in 7-2A All-District teams Published 1:18 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

The Catholic High School baseball team took top honors in this year’s District 7-2A All-District Teams.

Senior pitcher Lane Fenske, an LSUE commit who has garnered national attention for his talents on the mound, was named District MVP. Coach David Jordan was named Coach of the Year in his final season with the Panthers.

Catholic High will host The Dunham School in a best-of-three series for the Select Division III quarterfinals beginning on Friday, with Games 2 and Game 3, if needed, taking place on Saturday.

The winner will advance to the state championship tournament in Sulphur next week.

The Panthers have one state championship to their names. In 2001, CHS defeated Riverside 6-5 to claim the title. Catholic High was named state runners-up in 2006 and 2014.

District 7-2A Baseball All-District

First Team

Player, School, Class, Season Averages

Pitchers

Dylan Navare: LHS, Sr. 5-2, 2.75 era

Austin Guilbeaux: LHS, Jr. 4-5, 3.20 era

Jorge Pertuit: HC, Jr. 2.62 era

JD Hildago: CHS, Sr. 5-1, .887 era

Catcher

Seth Duke: HC, Jr. 315 avg, 3 db, 1 hr, 20 rbi

First Base

Carson Creighton: DHS, so. 382 avg, 6 db, 1 hr, 22 rbi

Second Base

Owen Morris: CHS, Jr. 219 avg, 4 db, 1 hr, 17 rbi

Third Base

Izaac Andre: CHS, Jr. 250 avg, 4 db, 15 rbi

Short Stop

Gabe Horton: LHS, Sr. 7 db, 2 tr, 1 hr, 36 rbi

Outfield

Blake Delcambre: LHS, Jr. 360 avg, 3 db, 1 tr, 17 rbi

Luke Landry: CHS, Sr. 307 avg, 1 db, 23 rbi

Rix Robin: DHS, So. 400 avg. 29 rbi

Utility

Cohen Evans: CHS, Jr. 250 avg

Cayton Maturin: DHS, So. 258 avg

Daylon George: FHS, So. 327 avg

Tre Leleux: DHS, Jr. 338 avg

Coach of the Year: David Jordan CHS

MVP: Lane Fenske: CHS, Sr.

Hitting: 348 avg, 12 db, 2 hr, 17 rbi. Pitching: 4-3, 56 IP, 75 k, 19 bb, 1.37 era

Second Team

Player, School, Class

Pitchers

Jace Ruskoski: CHS, Sr.

Luke Hewitt: CHS, So.

John Munnerlyn: LHS, Jr.

Kristian Sonnier: DHS, Jr.

Catcher

Dakari Burden: FHS, Jr.

First Base

Cameron Fregeaux: HC, Sr

Second Base

Kendra Yelling: FHS, Jr

Third Base

Tyler Munnerlyn: LHS, Sr

Short Stop

Henry Pertuit: HC, Sr

Outfield

Andre Venable: DHS, Jr

Joseph Trappey: CHS, Jr

Maddox Savoy: LHS, Sr

Utility

Carl Maddison: FHS, Sr

Caleb Madison: FHS, Fr

Quinton Pelligrin: HC, Sr

Briderick Joseph: FHS, Fr

Jace Hill: WSM, So

Nate Prioux: DHS, Jr

Cru Arceneaux: DHS, Fr

Nolan Picard: DHS,

John David Judice: LHS, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Maddox Nacol: CHS

Jack Romero: CHS

Gavin Roy: CHS

Kylon Polk: LHS

Tashawn Joseph: FHS

Jamaree Washington: FHS

Kaylen Kemp: FHS

Tucker Zager: DHS

Luke St Germain: WSM

Charles Robertson: WSM

Jylin Jackson: WSM

Drew Pennison: HC

Landon Cobb: HC

Landen Boudreaux: HC

Caleb Bascle: HC