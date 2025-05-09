Shadows events highlight area’s local artists Published 1:20 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Shadows-on-the-Teche is putting on several events in the coming weeks to celebrate local art and poetry for residents in the area to see for themselves.

A murals tour led by local artist Paul Schexnayder is slated for May 31 at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tours will begin and end at the Shadows Visitor’s Center on Main Street and will last approximately an hour. With space limited, the Shadows is encouraging anyone interested to purchase tickets online.

Schexnayder is a Louisiana-based painter, author, and illustrator whose work explores atmospheric conditions and their influence on daily life. Through a signature motif of vertical brushstrokes—evoking the moss-covered landscapes of the South—Schexnayder captures the invisible presence of water vapor in color, shape, and form. His mixed-media compositions often incorporate architectural elements, flora and fauna, and symbolic characters, weaving together narratives filled with mystery, memory and the passage of time, according to a prepared statement.

Email newsletter signup

A graduate of Louisiana State University with a BFA in Painting and Drawing, Schexnayder has exhibited extensively in solo and group shows throughout Louisiana, including at the Zigler Art Museum, the Louisiana State Museum, and Festival International, where he was named the Official Poster Artist in 2008.

His work is featured in numerous private and institutional collections, including those of Governor Kathleen Blanco, Festival International and Lourdes Hospital. Several local New Iberia murals have also been Schexnayder’s creation which can be seen in downtown New Iberia.

Schexnayder is also an acclaimed author and illustrator. His children’s books, including “The Gumbo Gators” series and “I Know Louisiana Colors” reflect the same regional richness and storytelling found in his visual art.

Other programs include “Zebulon’s Dream” which will be taking place June 19 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be a partnership with the Iberia African-American Historical Society to host an original poetry cycle by Suzanne Wiltz about her maternal ancestor, Zebulon Richardson.

Richardson was rumored to have been separated from the family during slavery times and never heard from again. In this poetry cycle “Zebulon” is in conversation with the historical markers in Franklin, and, by extension, with the history that has chosen to be commemorated. In addition to Suzanne’s poems, an original mixed media painting commissioned by artist Marla

Chirdon, will be displayed and incorporated into the program. Zebulon’s Dream also

discusses the mystery of Zebulon’s fate. “Zebulon’s Dream” is made possible

through the Individual Artist Career Opportunity Grant, a program of South Arts.

Zebulon’s Dream is dedicated to Suzanne Wiltz’s maternal grandmother, Geraldine Jones (1923-2010), known affectionately as “Maw,” and to the memory of Zebulon Richardson.

On June 17, Clementine Hunter and Louisiana Folk Art will spotlight Louisiana art with Tommy Whitehead, the author of “Clementine Hunter: Her Life and Art.”

The virtual webinar will partner with the National Trust’s Historic Artists’ Homes and Studios. The virtual event was funded thanks to the State of Louisiana and administered by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.