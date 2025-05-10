BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.

IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER

Makiah Marie Hernandez, daughter of Kevinie Marie Armstead and Brayton Steven Hernandez, born April 28, 2025; weight 6 pounds 10 ounces.

Oliver Paul Gaspard, son of Kailey and Austin Joseph Gaspard, born April 29, 2025; weight 7 pounds 7 ounces. Mrs. Gaspard is the former Kailey Boutte.

Donnie Lee Lewis III, son of Myiesha Lene Leon and Donnie Lee Lewis Jr., born April 30, 2025; weight 5 pounds 9 ounces.

Daysha Mariel Loera, daughter of Perla De Leon Arguelles and Juan Gabriel Loera, born May 3, 2025; weight 7 pounds 11 ounces.

Lainey Blaire Courville, daughter of Bethany Marie Jannise and Caleb Michael Courville, born May 3, 2025; weight 8 pounds.