ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN
Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025
FRANKLIN CITY POLICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 1
James Austin, 18, Norris Street, New Iberia. Disturbing the peace by interruption of lawful assembly; aggravated assault with a firearm; two counts firearm-free zone; gambling in public; two counts resisting an officer; illegal carrying of a weapon.
MAY 3
Renoldo Toussaint, 47, Baptiste Street, Baldwin. Failure to appear.
MAY 5
Troy Singleton Jr., 21, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery; possession of schedule I narcotics – marijuana.
MAY 6
Kym Bonnet, 46, Cherokee Street, New Iberia. Disturbing the peace by intoxication.