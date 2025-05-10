ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

FRANKLIN CITY POLICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

MAY 1

Email newsletter signup

James Austin, 18, Norris Street, New Iberia. Disturbing the peace by interruption of lawful assembly; aggravated assault with a firearm; two counts firearm-free zone; gambling in public; two counts resisting an officer; illegal carrying of a weapon.

MAY 3

Renoldo Toussaint, 47, Baptiste Street, Baldwin. Failure to appear.

MAY 5

Troy Singleton Jr., 21, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery; possession of schedule I narcotics – marijuana.

MAY 6

Kym Bonnet, 46, Cherokee Street, New Iberia. Disturbing the peace by intoxication.