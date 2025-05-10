ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH
Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025
IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 5
Gavin Frederick, 21, 314 Rue Degravelle. Failure to appear.
Paul Myers Sr., 55, 7204 LA 14 #28. Hold for another agency.
Paul Joseph Myers, 33, 408 Windsong Drive, Youngsville. Hold for another agency.
Blaise David Langlinais, 23, 5105 Alta B Drive, Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.
MAY 6
Colston Frank, 17, 3934 Bayou Blvd. Child endangerment – domestic abuse – simple assault.
Shawn Delcambre, 42, 5615 Hwy 14 #7. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation.
Trevon Goings, 26, 503 N Desire St., Delcambre. Aggravated second degree battery; cruelty to a juvenile.
Rickey James Buteau Jr., 40, 2112 Moresi, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Johntell Gilbert Williams, 29, 907 Jane St. Contempt of court.
Jasmin M. Ceasar, 39, 503 N Desire St., Delcambre. Aggravated second degree battery; cruelty to a juvenile.
Joseph Ardoin, 40, 2510 Snapper Road. Theft of a motor vehicle.
Tyler Tremonne Lively, 31, 836 Wilson St., Jeanerette. Simple criminal damage to property; disturbing the peace – language – disorderly conduct; simple battery; resisting an officer.
Lisa Norman Milton, 43, 412 Henkle St., Jeanerette. Possession – schedule II narcotics; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; firearm-free zone – notice – signs; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; hold for another agency.
Michael Reese Richter, 21, 121 Verret Road, Jeanerette. Possession – schedule II narcotics; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; firearm-free zone – notice – signs; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; owner to secure registration; operating vehicle while license is suspended.