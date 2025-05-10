ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

MAY 5

Gavin Frederick, 21, 314 Rue Degravelle. Failure to appear.

Paul Myers Sr., 55, 7204 LA 14 #28. Hold for another agency.

Paul Joseph Myers, 33, 408 Windsong Drive, Youngsville. Hold for another agency.

Blaise David Langlinais, 23, 5105 Alta B Drive, Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.

MAY 6

Colston Frank, 17, 3934 Bayou Blvd. Child endangerment – domestic abuse – simple assault.

Shawn Delcambre, 42, 5615 Hwy 14 #7. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation.

Trevon Goings, 26, 503 N Desire St., Delcambre. Aggravated second degree battery; cruelty to a juvenile.

Rickey James Buteau Jr., 40, 2112 Moresi, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.

Johntell Gilbert Williams, 29, 907 Jane St. Contempt of court.

Jasmin M. Ceasar, 39, 503 N Desire St., Delcambre. Aggravated second degree battery; cruelty to a juvenile.

Joseph Ardoin, 40, 2510 Snapper Road. Theft of a motor vehicle.

Tyler Tremonne Lively, 31, 836 Wilson St., Jeanerette. Simple criminal damage to property; disturbing the peace – language – disorderly conduct; simple battery; resisting an officer.

Lisa Norman Milton, 43, 412 Henkle St., Jeanerette. Possession – schedule II narcotics; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; firearm-free zone – notice – signs; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; hold for another agency.

Michael Reese Richter, 21, 121 Verret Road, Jeanerette. Possession – schedule II narcotics; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; firearm-free zone – notice – signs; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; owner to secure registration; operating vehicle while license is suspended.