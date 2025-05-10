ARREST REPORTS – ST. MARY PARISH Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

APRIL 25

Email newsletter signup

Joseph Demond Wade, 49, Franklin. Battery – simple.

APRIL 26

Darius Dequan Williams, 18, Franklin. Possession of stolen things.

APRIL 27

Joshua Gabriel Kelly, 51, Bayou Vista. Driving while intoxicated; no insurance; driving under suspension.

APRIL 29

Nolan Polidore Jr., 44, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.

MAY 1

Danielle Clements, 40, Patterson. Domestic abuse – child endangerment law.

MAY 2

Jason Glen Driskill, 54, Patterson. Failure to appear.

MAY 3

Everton Kentoyota Smith, 38, Patterson. Driving while intoxicated.

William Wayne Burgess Jr., 43, Bayou Vista. Battery – aggravated; disturbing the peace – intoxicated.

MAY 4

Lester Chapman Jr., 68, Patterson. Cruelty to animals; threatening a public official.

MAY 5

Jenney Brook Plessala, 33, Patterson. Domestic abuse – child endangerment law.