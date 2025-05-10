ARREST REPORTS – ST. MARY PARISH
Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
APRIL 25
Joseph Demond Wade, 49, Franklin. Battery – simple.
APRIL 26
Darius Dequan Williams, 18, Franklin. Possession of stolen things.
APRIL 27
Joshua Gabriel Kelly, 51, Bayou Vista. Driving while intoxicated; no insurance; driving under suspension.
APRIL 29
Nolan Polidore Jr., 44, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
MAY 1
Danielle Clements, 40, Patterson. Domestic abuse – child endangerment law.
MAY 2
Jason Glen Driskill, 54, Patterson. Failure to appear.
MAY 3
Everton Kentoyota Smith, 38, Patterson. Driving while intoxicated.
William Wayne Burgess Jr., 43, Bayou Vista. Battery – aggravated; disturbing the peace – intoxicated.
MAY 4
Lester Chapman Jr., 68, Patterson. Cruelty to animals; threatening a public official.
MAY 5
Jenney Brook Plessala, 33, Patterson. Domestic abuse – child endangerment law.