Shoplifter arrested by NIPD after chase Published 9:44 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025

According to the New Iberia Police Department, an afternoon shoplifting incident resulted in the arrest of a New Iberia man with a history of violent crimes.



Bradley Lewis

At 1:39 p.m. on Sunday, May 11, 2025, officers with the NIPD were notified of a shoplifter at a local business in the 1200 block of Parkview Avenue. 25-year-old Bradley James Lewis, Jr. was apprehended by the NIPD after a short chase.

Lewis was charged for the following crimes and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail:

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Resisting an Officer

WARRANT: Armed Robbery

WARRANT: Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

WARRANT: Illegal Carrying of Weapons

WARRANT: Carjacking

WARRANT: Second Degree Kidnapping

WARRANT: First Degree Robbery

WARRANT: Theft (Felony)