Shoplifter arrested by NIPD after chase
Published 9:44 pm Sunday, May 11, 2025
According to the New Iberia Police Department, an afternoon shoplifting incident resulted in the arrest of a New Iberia man with a history of violent crimes.
Bradley Lewis
At 1:39 p.m. on Sunday, May 11, 2025, officers with the NIPD were notified of a shoplifter at a local business in the 1200 block of Parkview Avenue. 25-year-old Bradley James Lewis, Jr. was apprehended by the NIPD after a short chase.
Lewis was charged for the following crimes and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail:
Aggravated Flight from an Officer
Resisting an Officer
WARRANT: Armed Robbery
WARRANT: Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
WARRANT: Illegal Carrying of Weapons
WARRANT: Carjacking
WARRANT: Second Degree Kidnapping
WARRANT: First Degree Robbery
WARRANT: Theft (Felony)