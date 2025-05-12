Feet First receives May Iberia Beautification Award

Published 10:00 am Monday, May 12, 2025

By Staff Reports

Dr. Amy Schunemeyer was awarded the Azalea Garden Club May Iberia Beautification Award. SUBMITTED

The Azalea Garden Club presented the Iberia Beautification Award for May to the business of Feet First at 398 North Lewis St. Dr. Amy Schunemeyer credits her husband for planting the roses and Southern Charm for the landscaping.

Among the plants along the side of her office are yellow violas, pink, white, and orange snapdragons, red knock out roses, foxtail ferns, arrowhead vines, hydrangea, caladium, Indian hawthorn and spider plants.

Azalea Garden Club is a member of District III, Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc., and National Garden Clubs Inc.

