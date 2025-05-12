Iberia Retired Teachers Association holds final meeting of the year Published 1:30 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

The Iberia Retired Teachers Association held its final meeting of the school year at Landry’s Seafood and Steakhouse. Guest speaker for the meeting was newly elected Iberia Parish Assessor Ashley Spiker. She spoke on Special Assessment Levels, focusing on freezing of home property value for those 65 years and older, disabled, and veterans.

Toiletries were collected at the meeting to donate to homeless veterans.

Meetings are held every three months on the second Thursday of the month. The next meeting and Dutch treat luncheon is scheduled for September 11, 2025 at noon at Landry’s. All retirees from the Iberia Parish School System are encouraged to attend.