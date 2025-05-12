Cruisin’ Cajun Country rolls into New Iberia Published 11:35 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Get ready to rev your engines and laissez les bons temps rouler with Cruisin’ Cajun Country.

The Cruisin’ Cajun Country event returns to the heart of Louisiana on May 15, 2025, promising a high-octane celebration of vintage vehicles, Southern hospitality, and everything that makes Acadiana unique, according to the website.

Hosted at the Hampton Inn & Suites, located at 400 Spanish Towne Blvd. in New Iberia, this annual event draws car enthusiasts and curious spectators alike for a long weekend of chrome, camaraderie, and culture.

From Thursday through Saturday, guests can expect a jam-packed schedule of scenic cruises, historical tours, live demonstrations, and of course, plenty of mouthwatering Cajun cuisine.

Whether you’re a die-hard collector or just someone who loves the nostalgic rumble of a well-tuned muscle car, there’s something for everyone. Rows of restored classics, antique gems, and head-turning sports cars will be on display throughout the event grounds. Spectators can stroll through these open-air car shows absolutely free of charge, soaking in the sights and sounds of these lovingly maintained vehicles.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Live music, local food vendors, and family-friendly entertainment will make this more than just a car show—it’s a full-on Cajun celebration. Attendees can also enjoy guided tours of the surrounding area, offering a chance to explore the rich history and vibrant culture of New Iberia and the greater Acadiana region.

Cruisin’ Cajun Country is more than just a good time—it’s a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of Classic, Muscle, Antique, and modern Sports Vehicles. Their mission is to keep the passion for automotive history alive and to connect people who share a love for these rolling pieces of Americana.

Car owners who wish to participate in the cruise must register in advance and pay a registration fee, while public admission to the shows and entertainment is completely free. With past events drawing hundreds of cars and thousands of visitors, early registration is encouraged for those looking to showcase their ride.

For more information on registration, event schedules, or volunteer opportunities, visit the Cruisin’ Cajun Country website or call 337-277-7220.

Mark your calendars and fuel up—it’s time to cruise Cajun style!