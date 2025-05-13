3 things to do this weekend Published 11:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

CRUISIN CAJUN COUNTRY CRUISE IN

When: Thursday, May 15, 2025 through Saturday, May 17, 2025

Where: Hampton Inn & Suites, 400 Spanish Towne Blvd.

What: Cruisin Cajun Country, a non-profit organization, hosts an annual cruise for car enthusiasts every May. Spectators can enjoy free car shows and entertainment. Participants in classic and muscle cars can enjoy tours, demonstrations, food, live music and more. Experience Acadiana’s culture and have lots of fun.



DECOUPAGE TIN CAN (AGES 13-17)

When: Saturday, May 17, 2025, noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Iberia Parish Library Jeanerette Branch, 411 Kentucky St., Jeanerette

What: A fun upcycling craft session. Discover the creative possibilities of simple and creative decoupage on tin cans and upcycle a plain tin can into a beautiful, personalized and decorative planter. This is a perfect project to add a unique and stylish touch to your home or garden.



SUPER SATURDAY DOWNTOWN SHOPPING

When: Saturday, May 17, 2025, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Main Street

What: Experience a delightful day of shopping and fun in beautiful downtown New Iberia. Support local talent by visiting the vendors set up along Main Street offering art, crafts, food, and more. Enjoy meeting the talented people who contribute to the growing vibrancy of New Iberia and help downtown New Iberia flourish.