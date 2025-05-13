Acadiana Christian celebrates Class of 2025 Published 11:47 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Acadiana Christian School graduated 29 seniors last Friday at a ceremony held at the New Iberia campus of Our Savior’s Church.

This distinguished class is led by Valedictorian Ava Albers and Salutatorian Bailey Foreman. Notably, 22 of these seniors will be graduating with honors, reflecting their commitment to academic excellence.

The Class of 2025 has chosen “Jireh” by Maverick City Music as their class song, and chosen light pink as their class color. The lily is the class flower, which symbolizes beauty and growth.

Their chosen scripture, Romans 8:38-39, serves as a reminder of unwavering faith:

“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”