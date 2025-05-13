Beaullieu named to GOPAC 2025 Class of Emerging Leaders Published 11:46 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

State Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, has been named as the awardee of a national honor that recognizes promising state legislators.

Beaulleiu, who represents District 48 in the Louisiana House of Representatives, is now part of the GOPAC 2025 Class of Emerging Leaders, which recognized state legislators “who demonstrate exceptional potential in advancing conservative principles and public service,” according to a prepared statement.

GOPAC, a national organization dedicated to developing the next generation of Republican leaders, selects legislators from across the country who have shown strong leadership, policy innovation, and a commitment to effective governance. Beaullieu was chosen for his dedication to fiscal responsibility, economic development and education reform in Louisiana.

“It is an honor to be included in the 2025 Class of Emerging Leaders,” Beaullieu said. “I’m proud to represent the people of Louisiana and to work alongside fellow leaders from across the country who are committed to advancing commonsense, conservative solutions.”

The Emerging Leaders program offers rising state legislators the opportunity to engage with

policy experts, national leaders, and peers to share ideas and strategies that strengthen communities and promote responsible government.

Beaullieu, currently serving his second term, has established himself as a strong advocate for small businesses and a champion of legislation focused on reducing regulatory burdens and fostering job creation, according to GOPAC. His selection highlights both his achievements in Louisiana and his growing influence on the national stage.