Catholic High downs Dunham to earn state championship bid Published 11:48 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Last weekend began and ended the same way: with the Catholic High baseball team on top.

The weather played musical chairs with the No. 4-seeded Panthers’ Division III select semifinal series with No. 9 Dunham, which upset No. 1 Parkview Baptist in the quarterfinals to give CHS home field advantage for the right to play for the state title this week.

The best-of-three series was scheduled to begin on Friday, but Games 1 and 2 were moved from New Iberia to M.L. Tigue Moore Field on the UL Campus Saturday.

Email newsletter signup

Senior Lane Fenske threw a perfect game in the series opener on Saturday morning. Fenske, who struck out four in the 6-0 win, said it was his first perfect game ever and first no-hitter since last year against E.D. White, a Division II select finalist.

“I didn’t actually have my best stuff, but that’s where you actually learn how to pitch to mistakes,” Fenske said. “You’re not going to find a better top of the lineup than Dunham’s in the state. I just had to find out how to get those guys out. I knew I could dominate the lower half.”

CHS (24-11) scored five runs in the second inning. Maddox Nacol and Joseph Trappey combined for three doubles, three runs scored, three RBIs and four hits. Fenske and Gavin Roy each collected a hit. Fenske and Luke Landry each drove in a run.

“My eight-hole hitter (Trappey) had four doubles and six hits in the series,” CHS coach David Jordan said. “The nine-hole (Roy) got a huge hit.”

The Tigers evened the series with a 7-4 win in Game 2. Landry and Trappey each had two hits. Fenske and Owen Morris each had a hit. Morris scored two runs. Nacol scored a run and drove in one. JD Hidalgo also had an RBI.

“I knew we had the home field advantage with this crowd,” Fenske said after a 10-8 win on Sunday at home. “It was great that we could get this beautiful field ready.”

Sunday’s game was set to be played at Acadiana Renaissance Charter in Youngsville, but the Panthers hustled to get their park ready for Jordan’s final home game as head coach.

“It was everything,” Fenske said of getting a win for their coach, who will retire from baseball and remain on staff as the athletic director.

CHS had to come from behind twice in Game 3, scoring five runs in the second and fourth inning. Hidalgo had three hits and two RBIs. Landry had two hits. Andre, Fenske, Nacol and Morris each doubled.

“We’ve come back plenty of times before,” Morris said. “Our first three games of the season were walk-offs. We were right where we wanted to be.”

Sophomore Luke Hewitt threw 3.2 innings in relief of starter Jace Ruskoski, who pitched 1.1 innings in a battle of attrition as Dunham threw five pitchers. Morris, who hadn’t pitched since a game vs. Tioga in March, threw the final two innings to get the win.

“I’ve been in that situation plenty of times before in my life,” said Morris, who allowed no hits with three strikeouts. “I’ve played baseball all my life. I’ve played football. I’ve been in those situations. You have to throw strikes.”

CHS advanced to face No. 2-seeded University Lab (27-9) in the championship series at McMurry Park in Sulphur. Game 1 is Thursday at 11 a.m. Game 2 is Friday at 11 a.m., and Game 3 (if necessary) will be played on Saturday at 11 a.m. All will take place on Field 40.

In March, University came from behind to beat CHS in New Iberia 5-4. Fenske, the starting pitcher, allowed one earned run before exiting the game in the sixth inning, but the Cubs rallied to win.

“I don’t think there is anybody else we’d rather play,” Fenske said. “They’re a great team. It’s going to take a lot of effort, but I think we can do it.”

Fenske homered in the regular season game vs. the Cubs. Hidalgo had three hits with a double. Cohen Evans also doubled. Nacol had a hit, and Morris drove in a run.

“I like it,” Jordan said of the matchup vs. the defending state champions. “We know we can play with them. We were one out away from beating them. We beat them last year at their place. They’re a good, solid, well-coached team, but we feel like we belong with them.”