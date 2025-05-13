‘I wouldn’t be here if not for them’: Heroic actions save life of Loreauville man Published 11:47 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Loreauville Board of Aldermen, Mayor Brad Clifton, Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero and members of Acadian Ambulance came together Monday evening to honor several members of the Loreauville community who saved the life of Baron Bayard earlier this month.

Bayard was volunteering at the food pantry at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, when he suddenly felt a pain.

After putting the last bag of groceries in a vehicle, Bayard collapsed on the ground, but was caught by James Louis who was nearby. Deputy Bonnie Batiste, the IPSO designated deputy for the village, was passing and saw Bayard on the ground and immediately began performing CPR.

She was then joined by Cpl. Collin Anslum and then members of Acadian Ambulance who also began helping to revive Bayard.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Village Clerk Tibi Hebert said.

After being taken to the hospital, Bayard miraculously was speaking within an hour and was present at Monday’s meeting to see the many people who saved his life that day.

Those honored included James Louis, Leroy Plowden, Margaret Bonin, Cpl. Collin Anslum, Deputy Bonny Batiste, Misty Sonnier and Nicole Daniels.

Sheriff Tommy Romero also congratulated his deputies and those who helped in the recovery effort. Romero also had a special gift for Bayard, a toy badge he had purchased for occasion.

“I wanted to give you a badge but they told me I couldn’t, so I got you this little badge,” Romero said.

Bayard said he was incredibly grateful to still be alive and thankful for everyone who showed up that day, which happened to be the National Day of Prayer.

“I wouldn’t be here if not for them,” Bayard said.