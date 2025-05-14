ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

MAY 8

Jmichael Jakobe Gray, 21, 1707 Pine St., Franklin. Illegal use of weapons – dangerous instrument – weapon; unlawful use – possession of body armor; firearm-free zone – notice – signs; trespassing; resisting an officer; hold for another agency.

Ryan J. Thompson, 37, 2153 Acadian Drive, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.

Kelli N. Zamora, 37, 1000 Charity St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.

Ashley Monique Singleton, 39, 4702 Plantation Village. Domestic abuse battery – simple assault.

Jonathan Williams Glosch, 36, 2244 Savanah Lake Drive, Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.

Natalie Nicole Rangel, 32, 1171 Levert Road, St. Martinville. Two counts failure to appear; possession – schedule II narcotics; simple possession – schedule I controlled dangerous substance.

MAY 9

Dustin Pierre Landry, 39, 235 Florence St., Jeanerette. Illegal possession of stolen firearms; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; improper lane usage; general speed law; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle.

Chester Siner Jr., 55, 103 Gard Circle, Lafayette. Two counts failure to appear; hold for another agency.

Ozean Joseph Joubert, 37, 107 Carter. Possession with intent to distribute – schedule I; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

MAY 10

Jamie L. Broussard, 49, 221 Main St., Jeanerette. Operating while intoxicated – second offense; careless operation; unlawful use of driver’s license.

Brent Kyle Henry, 44, Mikes Inn. Two counts criminal trespass – all other offenses; trespassing.

Noah Breaux, 22, 1409 Dehart Drive. Failure to appear; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chris J. Sonnier, 58, 206 Hortense St. Failure to appear.

Tameca Lynn Prados, 43, 107 Simon St. Contraband – taking to/from penal institution.

Alvey Joseph Henry IV, 30, 609 Oday Road, St. Martinville. Possession with intent to distribute – schedule I; resisting an officer; registration plate light required.

MAY 11

Melissa D. Derise, 72, 219 Sugar Trace Lane. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; improper lane usage.

Brian L. Gilliams, 49, 943 Highway 318, Jeanerette. Careless operation; two counts failure to appear.

Bradley James Lewis Jr., 25, No address given. Armed robbery; possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; illegal carrying of firearm at parade – used in crime; aggravated carjacking; second degree kidnapping – forcible fondling; theft valued at less than $1,000; parole violation.

Unrinces Edwards, 56, 908 Arianna Drive. Simple criminal damage to property; resisting an officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Dequan Derrick Dwyer, 25, 412 E Dale St. Home invasion – aggravated assault; five counts failure to appear.