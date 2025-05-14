ARREST REPORTS – ST. MARY PARISH Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

MAY 1

Jarvis Granger, 38, Franklin. Resisting an officer; possession of schedule I with intent to distribute – MDMA; possession of schedule I with intent to distribute – synthetic; possession of schedule II with intent to distribute – oxycodone; obstruction of justice.

MAY 5

Melanie Rink, 51, Bayou Vista. Possession of schedule II – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine.

MAY 6

Gyasi Jahi Valier, 33, New Iberia. Two counts indecent behavior with juveniles; two counts sexual battery – rubbing, touching.

Paul Joseph Myers, 55, New Iberia. Theft.

Paul Joseph Myers Jr., 33, New Iberia. Theft.

Travis Zeno Jr., 22, Franklin. Possession of schedule I with intent to distribute – marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of schedule II – cocaine; illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; possession of a legend drug – promethazine.

MAY 9

Alfred Collins Jr., 33, Franklin. Second degree murder; four counts second degree murder – attempted; Two counts possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Precious Joseph, 28, Franklin. Accessory after the fact – second degree murder; possession of MDMA; possession of schedule I – controlled dangerous substance.