PHOTOS: Westgate High School Graduation Ceremony Published 9:13 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Westgate High School celebrated the Class of 2025 on Wednesday, May 14.

Jonah Byrom, Jayden Lanning, Hannah Ounechith and Bailey Robicheaux were the valedictorians. Derek Kately Jr., Westgate’s Student of the Year, served as Master of Ceremonies.