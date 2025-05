PHOTOS: New Iberia Senior High Graduation Ceremony Published 10:27 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

New Iberia Senior High School celebrated the Class of 2025 on Thursday, May 15.

Allie Delcambre, Elise Hebert, Sinjin Hebert, Wesley Killgore, Landon Liamkeo, Abigail Mano, Emma Romero, Cassidy Starks, Ngoc Sam Tran and Sophia Truong were the valedictorians. Maggie Boudreaux and Kaliyah Narcisse served as Mistresses of Ceremonies.