Clerks and Crawfish: New Iberia hosts annual clerks of court convention at Bouligny Plaza Published 9:55 am Friday, May 16, 2025

The Louisiana Clerk of Courts Association got a big welcome from Iberia Parish this week when the annual meeting of professionals took a break in Bouligny Plaza Tuesday.

The association, which has an annual meeting for clerks and clerk deputies around the state each year, spent the week in Lafayette to network and get more professional training.

Iberia Clerk of Court David Ditch said New Iberia welcomed about 300 people to the city on Tuesday for a get together that allowed them to sample New Iberia cuisine and music at Bouligny Plaza.

Email newsletter signup

“It’s a very good turnout,” Ditch said. “We have a lot of local businesses here and they’ve been all over Iberia and St. Martin even though the training is in Lafayette.”

Bon Creole was on-site to dole out crawfish while tables were situated in the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion for clerk professionals to try out in the spring weather.

Along with a DJ to get the fun going, the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band was also part of the event and played their hits to the audience of people that came from all over Louisiana.

Other vendors included Distillerie Acadien, a local distillery that allowed event-goers to sample some of their drinks along with the crawfish.

The event was also able to showcase the expanded Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion, which has a brand new stage that was recently completed thanks to an investment from the City of New Iberia