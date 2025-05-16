New Iberia Garden Club announces May Garden of the Month Published 9:53 am Friday, May 16, 2025

The New Iberia Garden Club has chosen the gardens of Randy and Tina Viator, located at 203 Cemetery Road, as May Garden of the Month.

The beauty of their “old fashioned” Shasta Daisies are an eye catcher. Tina said the original plant was handed down through generations…over 60 years ago and they’re still vibrant and thriving. Amid the daisies are numerous Japanese Maples of several varieties. These maples are known for their striking foliage in spring and fall.

Other garden plants and flowers include Cryptomeria Black Dragon Japanese Cedars of unusual shapes, Sweet Bay Magnolias, several varieties of Day Lilies, hardy Glads, Asters, Coreopsis’, Gerber Daisies, and Cleome flowers. They also have Desert Roses of many colors and a huge variety of succulents.

The NIGC is a member of National Garden Clubs, Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc., and Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc., District III.