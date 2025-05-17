BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Birth announcements are published as and when submitted to The Daily Iberian by Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette, in addition to individual sources.

IBERIA MEDICAL CENTER

Avelyn Mae Watkins, daughter of Abbigail Nicole Bonin and Logan David Watkins, born May 4, 2025; weight 6 pounds 8 ounces.

King Michael Brown, son of Maranda and Jalen Michael Brown, born May 8, 2025; weight 7 pounds 6 ounces. Mrs. Brown is the former Maranda Washington.

Sybi Rose Guillory, daughter of Kyia and Ben Matthew Guillory, born May 12, 2025; weight 7 pounds 5 ounces. Mrs. Guillory is the former Kyia Rodrigue.