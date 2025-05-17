ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

FRANKLIN CITY POLICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

MAY 9

Brittnay Clements, 36, Caffery Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by language; resisting an officer.

MAY 13

Steve Randle, 55, Ninth Street, Franklin. Violation of protective order – second offense.

MAY 14

Michael Ceaser, 45, Martin Luther King Street, Baldwin. Failure to appear.

Tyrelle Edwards, 25, Highway 87, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting; failure to appear.