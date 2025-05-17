ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

MAY 12

Camren Wayne Sanford, 18, 2604 Old Jeanerette Road. Domestic abuse battery – dangerous weapon; domestic abuse battery – strangulation – aggravated assault.

Anthony Wayne Bernard, 37, 1604 Roger St., #5. Possession with intent to distribute – schedule I; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone; criminal conspiracy; failure to appear; hold for another agency.

Tray Francis, 41, 704 Hebert St. Two counts manufacture – distribution – possession with intent to distribute – schedule II narcotics; two counts possession with intent to distribute – schedule I; second or subsequent offenses; violation of controlled dangerous substances law – drug free zone; turning movement and required signals; driver must be licensed; resisting an officer – refuse to give name/ID; failure to appear; aggravated second degree battery; illegal use of weapons – dangerous instrument – weapon; possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; simple battery; violation of protective order.

Shalisa Shanay Turner, 33, 400 Calhoun St. Obstruction of justice – evidence tampering; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; remaining after being forbidden – trespassing.

Precious Rene Joseph, 28, 702 Scottie St. #2, Franklin. Hold for another agency.

MAY 13

Adrian Gutierrez, 23, 3700 Gus Drive. Possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; failure to appear.

Derrick James Curley Jr., 28, 809 Ivan St. Possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon; illegal possession of stolen firearms; second or subsequent offenses; marijuana – simple possession; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; probation violation.

Tekian Renee Delahoussaye, 19, 615 Yvonne St. Apt. D. Failure to appear; second degree feticide; simple battery.

MAY 14

Mary Louise Sam, 44, 137 N Cemetery St., St. Martinville. Failure to appear.

Camren Wayne Sanford, 18, 2604 Old Jeanerette Road. Failure to appear.

Casey Henry Valentine, 48, 1605 Carmel Drive, Lafayette. Home improvement fraud.

Divone Jared Davis, 34, 6038 Hwy 308, Paincourtville. Hold for another agency.

Keyossa Christina Thomas, 31, 621 S Corrine St. Home invasion – aggravated assault; principals; negligent homicide; principals; hit-and-run driving; obstruction of justice – evidence tampering; failure to report accident; two counts failure to appear.