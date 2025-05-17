MARRIAGE LICENSES Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Marriage applications are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors and omissions.

Marriage Licenses

Matthew Louis Babin to Mona Marie Myers.

Khamdeang Phounsavath to Soudthavipok Homduangphachanh.

Dustin Joseph Bourque to Taylor Anne Brown.

Garret Boyd Bourgeois to Rebecca Michelle Myers.

Josue Samuel Lima to Chrislyn Nichole George.

Gregory Paul Williams to Kendrea Trenae Tolliver.

Bradley Pol Roberts to Crystal Nichole Hebert.

McKinley Lavante Dauphine to Lashanna Lashay Johnson.

Carson Joseph Ransonet to Shelbi Nicole Romero.

Kassondra Denise Lightfoot to Jennifer Marie Jones.

Jimmy Geyoung Thidsorn to Tram Thanh Nguyen Tran.

Casey Joseph Delcambre to Heather Lynn Dimaya.

Grady Joseph Kelley to Jessica Marie Kirk.

Chester Joseph Huval Jr. to Kathleen McGinn Romero.

Hunter James Romero to Khue Hoang Mai Nguyen.

David Lam to Danielle Breaux.

Ahmaad James Mitchell to Bry’neisha Nichoel Yolanda Payton.

Jacolby Shane Rankin to Roneisa Corriane Williams.

Avery Micheal Derouen to Hannah Claire Gaudet.

Brenden James Gravois to Caroline Elizabeth Segura.

Benjamin Michael Lopez to Abbey Louise Landry.

Parker Elliot to Alice Johnson.

Michael Anthony Billiot to Alexis Michelle Trahan.