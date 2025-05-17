Catholic High overcomes early woes to clinch D3 championship over University Lab Published 2:03 pm Saturday, May 17, 2025

SULPHUR – Head coach David Jordan will leave the Catholic High School baseball team on top thanks to a crucial home run by senior JohnDavid Hidalgo in the eighth inning of the Panthers’ 7-4 victory over University Lab on Saturday.

The hit came after both teams ended the seventh inning with three runs. Hidalgo, who also played a key role in Catholic High’s state championship victory in football, proved to be the difference in Game 3 of the Select Division III state championship series.

The best-of-three series began on Thursday, where the Panthers lost a tight defensive battle against the Cubs, 2-1. The loss came after both teams scored a run apiece in the second inning before going scoreless through the following four periods. Senior pitcher Lane Fenske left the game in the final inning after hitting his pitch count limit, closing out his senior pitching career with five strikeouts.

CHS answered back with a win of their own on Friday, defeating U-High 8-1. Senior Luke Landry led the team with two RBIs and one double, while Gavin Roy, Izaac Andre and JohnDavid Hidalgo each added a double of their own. Hidalgo started the game on the bump, recording seven strikeouts while allowing no runners to score in his final outing as a high school pitcher.

Saturday’s matchup seemed to start in the worst way possible as sophomore pitcher Luke Hewitt walked four batters, giving up two runs despite allowing zero hits in 51 pitches during the first inning. The Panthers answered back immediately, scoring three runs in their second opportunity at bat before being held scoreless through the sixth inning. Hewitt closed out the fifth inning without any additional runs allowed, throwing his 115-pitch limit before exiting the game.

Senior Jace Ruskowski replaced Hewitt in the sixth inning, allowing one run to score to draw the teams level to start the seventh inning. Neither team was able to cross home plate in the seventh inning, despite both teams getting runners on base, forcing extra innings.

Catholic High scored the go-ahead run thanks to a sacrifice fly out by catcher Cohen Evans. Unsatisfied with the one-run lead, senior JohnDavid Hidalgo smashed one over the wall, bringing in three additional runs before Owen Morris’ ground out brought out the Panthers’ defense.

Morris replaced Ruskowski on the mound in the bottom of the eighth inning, taking over from Ruskowski with one out and the bases loaded before helping CHS to close out the game after allowing one additional run.