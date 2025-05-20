3 things to do this weekend Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

IPAL PRESENTS “ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE”

When: Friday, May 23, 2025, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Essanee Theatre, 126 Iberia St.

What: Based on the true story of Patsy Cline’s friendship with a devoted fan, Louise Seger, the musical Always…Patsy Cline features 27 of her greatest hits, including “Crazy” and “I Fall to Pieces.” The show, inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, offers a heartwarming and humorous celebration of the legendary singer’s life and music and even includes some audience participation.



TECHE AREA FARMERS MARKET

When: Saturday, May 24, 2025, 7 a.m. to noon

Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St.

What: The market features fresh produce and homemade goods from area farmers, talented artists, and skilled crafters. Enjoy a selection of fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods, herbs, plants, honey, eggs, meat, soaps, spices and sauces, smoked cheeses and nuts, fresh flowers, handmade crafts, gift items and more.



BEATS ON THE BAYOU – MATHEW EWING AND THE ALL STAR BAND

When: Saturday, May 24, 2025, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Isle of Iberia RV Resort, 911 N.W. Bypass

What: Experience an evening of live music and dancing under the Isle of Iberia’s pavilion with Mathew Ewing and the All Star Band. An Opelousas native, Ewing and his band deliver a mix of Cajun, swamp pop, and original songs, guaranteeing a show that will appeal to all ages.