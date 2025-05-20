La. House passes anti-DEI bill, voting falls mostly along racial lines Published 11:16 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

BATON ROUGE-–The Louisiana House Monday night passed a controversial bill that would prohibit diversity, equity and inclusion offices, training and hiring policies in state agencies and public colleges.

The bill passed 57-32 after an emotional and deeply divided debate that largely fell along racial lines.

House Bill 685, by Rep. Emily Chenevert, R-Baton Rouge, now moves to the Senate. It is part of Gov. Jeff Landry’s legislative agenda.

Ten Black representatives spoke in opposition to the bill, calling it divisive, unnecessary, and racially insensitive.

“This is the most racially oppressive piece of legislation I have ever had to debate since I have been in office,” said Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans.

The bill would ban mandatory DEI training and race- or gender-based hiring or admissions preferences. It also would eliminate public DEI offices and initiatives, including prohibiting required DEI coursework at public universities.

Chenevert said the bill aims to keep Louisiana compliant with President Donald Trump’s executive orders and protect the state’s federal funding. The Trump administration is investigating several universities nationwide, though Louisiana universities have not been targeted so far.

She stressed the bill does not ban teaching DEI concepts, only the requirement of DEI-focused coursework for graduation. She also raised concerns about fairness in sports.

“My biggest concern is that it has hurt more female athletes across this country than it has helped,” she said. “Biological men have taken the places of biological women.”

Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, called the bill “a step backwards” and accused Chenevert of ignoring the benefits DEI programs have provided, especially for white women.

“Are you aware that more white women, like you, have benefitted from DEI than whoever you’re referring to?” Marcelle said. “If we had equal opportunity to be at the table, there would be no need for the program.” She added she was appalled a woman would bring this bill.

Rep. Terry Landry, D-New Iberia, sworn in just hours before the vote, said voters he spoke to during his campaign were not focused on DEI.

“They’re worried about schooling for their children, the economy, state issues,” he said. “This bill is unnecessary.”

Rep. Rodney Lyons, D-Harvey, questioned the bill’s economic impact, particularly the elimination of the Department of Agriculture’s Minority Affairs Program, which supports minority and veteran farmers, a large portion of the state’s agricultural community.

Marcelle also warned the bill could interfere with police training on race and community relations.

Supporters said the legislation promotes unity and merit.

“I keep hearing diversity is what makes us strong, but it is not,” said Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Gray, defending Chenevert. “What makes us strong is unity… There’s only one race, and it’s human.”

Rep. Chuck Owen, R-Rosepine, expressed his frustration with the debate. “I see us talking past each other,” he said. “I hear us talking past each other.”

The bill requires annual compliance reports and tasks the legislative auditor with enforcement. An accompanying fiscal note projects minor cost savings, including $174,000 from cutting the Agriculture Department’s DEI office.

If passed by the Senate and signed into law, Louisiana would join a growing number of Republican-led states rolling back public DEI policies.

Chenevert became emotional in her closing remarks, saying everyone views the issue differently. She framed her perspective from a biblical viewpoint, emphasizing that no matter our skin tone, “we all share the same blood.”