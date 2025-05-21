DIVORCES Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Judgements of divorce are taken from The Public Record Digest, a bi-weekly publication of records from the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office. While precautions are observed, no responsibility is assumed for errors and omissions.

Divorces

Deshawn James versus Ambre Lynn Romero.

Brianna G. Davis versus Lellande Davis.

Keri L. Odoms versus Pamela Nicole Reynolds.

Angel Saavedra Aguirre versus Erika Yadira Madina Lucero.

Michael S. Delahoussaye versus Amanda L. Delahoussaye.

Shane Michael Johnson versus Quinlynn Hotzclaw Johnson.

Sherry Gary Landry versus Ernest Joseph Landry.

Miguel R. Espana versus Chelsie Segura.

Brandon Colby Winmill versus Heather Theriot Winmill.

Brent Mitchell Frederick Jr. versus April Daigle Frederick.

Randy James Owens versus Gidget Marie Owens.

Tiffany Bradley Alexander versus Ashley Alexander.