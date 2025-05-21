ARREST REPORTS – FRANKLIN Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

FRANKLIN CITY POLICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

MAY 14

Chaqaire Jenkins, 25, Barrow Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.

MAY 15

Daelin Lacoste, 20, Willowood Drive, Franklin. Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce; aggravated flight from an officer; turning movements and required signals; reckless operation of a vehicle; proper display of plate required on vehicles; mufflers prevention of excessive noise.

Lacy Foco, 35, Iberia Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.

Alton Granger, 41, Second Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.

Ricky Hamilton, 37, Robertson Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.

Jasraeil James, 40, Verdun Lane, Franklin. Failure to appear.

MAY 16

Jauntiel James, 37, Robertson Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.

Jonathan Romero, 41, Rosemary Street, Franklin. Improper supervision of a minor.

Jumichael Smith, 46, Hamilton Street, Franklin. Battery of a dating partner – second offense; disturbing the peace – residential area.

Aaron Lightfoot, 37, Second Street, Franklin. Seven counts domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; simple criminal damage to property.

MAY 17

Eric Collins, 55, Talbot Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.

Kevin Nedd, 63, Fifth Street, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer by flight.

MAY 18

Durell McCurtis Jr., 24, Highway 182, Franklin. Two counts resisting an officer with force.