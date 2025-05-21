ARREST REPORTS – IBERIA PARISH Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

MAY 15

Darrell Cormier, 45, 924 Admiral Doyle Drive #211. Child endangerment – domestic abuse – simple assault.

Quendale Francis, 33, 131 Hebert Road, Lot 54, Lafayette. Terrorizing; threatening public official; simple assault; violation of protective order; hold for another agency.

Labryant Deshawn Sparrow, 33, 309 Lewis St., St. Martinville. Failure to appear.

Christopher Deshon Snowden Jr., 25, 103 Pine Peak Drive, Lafayette. Flight from an officer – aggravated; no seat belt; resisting a police officer with force or violence; aggravated assault upon peace officer; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce; reckless operation of a vehicle; ignoring stop sign; aggravated assault with motor vehicle on peace officer; vehicular negligent injury; marijuana – simple possession; turning movement and required signals; aggravated criminal damage to property; hold for another agency.

Nicholas Paul Suire, 46, 8712 Dudley Road, Abbeville. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; two counts violation of protective order; battery of a dating partner.

Brian A. Broussard, 59, 11642 LA Hwy. 89, Erath. Hold for another agency.

MAY 16

Jerome Anthony Davis, 39, No address given. Possession – schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; remaining after being forbidden – trespassing; failure to appear; parole violation.

Wayne Joseph Bourque Jr., 28, 4010 Melancon Road Lot 43, Broussard. Three counts failure to appear.

Arthur Fisher, 40, 907 Jane St. Domestic abuse – aggravated assault; domestic abuse battery – simple assault; resisting an officer.

Paul Joseph Galvez, 57, 5110 Hwy. 14. Hold for another agency.

Richard Paul Brower, 47, 611 Myra. Illegal possession of stolen things.

Zachary David Hauser, 31, 131 Center St. Child desertion; possession – schedule IV.

Ryan C. Segura, 30, 5511 Cromwell Road. Domestic abuse battery – simple assault; violation of protective order.

MAY 17

Kaleb Steven Obrien, 22, 4905 Creighton Drive. Three counts failure to appear.

Joseph Debuse, 38, 313 Magnolia St. Possession of firearm – concealed by convicted felon.

Gerard Anthony Davis Sr., 52, 1226 Gail St. Hit-and-run driving; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; operating vehicle while license is suspended; operating while intoxicated – first offense.

Jacob Nolan Hebert, 42, 3070 East Texas St., Bossier City. Possession – schedule II narcotics.

Kaleb Shane Calloway, 28,1214 First St., Patterson. Hold for another agency.

Emanuel L. Flugence, 27, 200 4th St., Youngsville. Hold for another agency.

Kondrick Devon King Jr., 23, 109 Ronside Drive, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.

Hailey Marie Gros, 31, 209 Belva St. Indecent behavior with juveniles; simple kidnapping.

Addison James Provost, 44, 523 E St. Peter St. Five counts failure to appear.

Tameca Lynn Prados, 43, 107 Simon St. Contraband – taking to/from penal institution.