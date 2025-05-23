Council approves new ordinances aimed at tackling recent flooding issues Published 12:30 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

The New Iberia City Council approved two ordinances, one for adoption and and for introduction, that the council and Mayor Freddie DeCourt hopes will alleviate some longstanding issues related to flooding during rain events.

The council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that will impose a fine for vehicles that create wakes in standing water during floods.

The ordinance addresses a longtime problem during hurricanes and other major flooding events, when larger vehicles speed through roads with standing water. Once it happens, the water could impair other drivers or even contribute to flooding in homes along the roads.

DeCourt said the ordinance will impose a $1000 fine for those caught breaking the ordinance within the city limits of New Iberia.

“I really think this is going to make a lot of people pay attention,” Councilman David Merrill said. “You shouldn’t be driving that fast when you’ve got streets full of water like that, it hurts smaller vehicles too.”

The council also approved an introductory ordinance that addresses lawn clippings that go to public roads and drainage systems.

DeCourt said the ordinance will provide a fine for grass or yard services that cuts grass that goes into the drainage system. The problem clogs drainage during flood events which could potentially lead to flooding.

The mayor said the problem has attempted to be addressed for a long time, but now that the city has the New Iberia Police Department to enforce its ordinances, the fine system can become a reality.

“We have to get serious about flooding,” DeCourt said. “It’s not about the money, during floods it’s a battle of inches and many houses are flooded by just one inch.”

The ordinance comes after the council has approved more than $1 million for drainage improvements throughout New Iberia, DeCourt said.