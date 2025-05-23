Lewis named newest NISH administrator Published 12:29 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

The Iberia Parish School Board named a longtime coach and educator at Loreauville High School as the new assistant principal at New Iberia Senior High Wednesday.

Rhamad Jamar Lewis was tapped for the role by the school district after serving 22 years in various roles throughout Iberia Parish.

Lewis, who is also a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church, is a NISH graduate himself. He earned a bachelor of science in secondary education from Southern University in 2003 and then a masters in educational leadership from Arkansas State University.

“He has committed the whole 22 years of his career to the students of Iberia Parish,” Superintendent Heath Hulin said.

Lewis coached for nine years at Westgate High, then joined the staff of Loreauville High in 2013. Lewis was named Teacher of the Year in 2018 and most recently served as head baseball coach where he led the team to a bi-district championship and regional appearance.

Lewis is a 1998 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School, and the son of Virginia Lewis, Ed.D., and Richard Lewis Sr. He is the husband to Kim Lewis and father of two children, Madison and Rhamad II.

“I’m deeply honored and incredibly humbled to accept this position,” he said. “I pledge to give my best, every ounce of everything I’ve learned in over 20 years in education.”