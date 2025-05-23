Patsy Cline takes the stage at IPAL Published 12:29 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

The Essanee Theater is going country for its newest show debuting this week as performers get ready to “Always Patsy Cline.”

The show, which features a five-piece band of local musicians in the Acadiana area, is a two-person cast starring Angie Sanford as Patsy Cline and Cheryl Mack as Louise, a fan who finally has the chance to meet Cline.

The show is a celebration of the legendary country songstress, and Sanford is more than able to perform Cline’s songs on the Iberia Performing Arts League stage.

“She (Sanford) has an unbelievable voice,” Director Catherine Caffery said. “She’s fantastic, I wish I could sing like that.”

Mack, an IPAL regular who plays the second of the two roles in the show, brings her own talent to the show in the unique role of Louise as well.

“She’s awesome,” Caffery said. “She has facial expressions that are just perfect for what’s happening.”

The show has been in rehearsals for about six weeks. Music Director Brian Sanford put the band together, a group of local musicians, who are a part of the show and includes a piano, steel guitar, electric guitar, acoustic guitar and drums.

The show itself, which is based on a true story, follows a housewife who becomes Cline’s biggest fan, subsequently meets her and corresponds with Cline throughout the years. The show was produced in 1988 and written by Ted Swindley.

“Always Patsy Cline” runs May 23 to June 7, with shows Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.Regular shows start at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. Tickets for the show can be purchased at tix.com or upon arrival at the Essanee.